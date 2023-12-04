Marisela Botello murder: Trial set to begin in case of Seattle woman killed after night in Deep Ellum

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from TUE 12:54 AM PST until TUE 10:59 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 3:22 AM PST until WED 10:49 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 4:51 AM PST until THU 12:51 AM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:30 PM PST until FRI 8:23 PM PST, Mason County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 6:06 AM PST until WED 11:35 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from MON 11:50 PM PST until WED 7:45 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:39 AM PST until THU 7:45 AM PST, King County
Beach Hazard Statement
until THU 4:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Flood Watch
until WED 4:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Wind Advisory
until TUE 12:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area, North Coast, Central Coast
Flood Watch
from MON 10:00 PM PST until THU 4:00 PM PST, Pend Oreille County, Spokane County, Stevens County
Flood Advisory
from MON 2:58 PM PST until THU 1:00 AM PST, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 AM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Flood Watch
from MON 10:00 PM PST until WED 10:00 PM PST, Chelan County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 10:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior

Marisela Botello murder: Trial set to begin in case of Seattle woman killed after night in Deep Ellum

Marisela Botello murder: Trial set to begin in case of Seattle woman killed after night in Deep Ellum

By David Sentendrey
Published 
Updated 7:10PM
Texas
Seattle woman's murder trial set to begin after 3 years

The first of three trials for the murder of a Seattle woman visiting Dallas is expected to start this week. Marisela Botello was killed after leaving a Deep Ellum bar in Oct. 2020.

DALLAS - The first of three trials for the murder of a Seattle woman visiting Dallas is expected to start this week.

The trial comes more than three years after Marisela Botello's murder.

Botello was killed after leaving a Deep Ellum bar in Oct. 2020. Surveillance video showed Charles Beltran and the 23-year-old leaving together, but it was unclear what happened to Botello.

Dallas police identified Beltran as a person of interest.

Six months later, Botello's remains were found in a remote area of Dallas County.

Three roommates were charged with murder: Beltran, Nina Marano and her wife Lisa Dykes.

This week, Dykes will be the first to stand trial.

Nina Marano was supposed to be the first to stand trial at the start of the year, but that was delayed after it was found that some evidence didn't get to defense attorneys.

The Dallas County DA's Office also had all three cases moved to a different judge.

"But it did take a very, very long time," said Dennesly Castillo, Botello's aunt.

For Botello's family members, some who plan to testify as character witnesses, there have been road blocks.

Initially, Dykes and Marano each posted their $500,000 bonds, but on Christmas morning in 2021, their ankle monitors were disabled and the couple was on the run.

Two months later, the FBI assisted law enforcement in Cambodi, 9,000 miles away, with taking the couple into custody.

[REPORTER: "You don't think they're remorseful at all?"]

"I don't think so at all," said Castillo. "There’s nothing that can be done, but hopefully, at least some peace of mind for my family."

A motive for Botello's death is unclear.

She was from Seattle visiting a friend in Dallas when she was murdered.

An arrest affidavit reads, "a search of Beltran's and Dyke's residence revealed that the carpet had been cleaned, but streaks of brown and red color, the appearance of blood, were underneath the carpet."

The blood matched Botello's.

Marano's murder trial is scheduled for February. Beltran's is scheduled for April.