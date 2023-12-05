Expand / Collapse search
Marisela Botello murder: Trial underway in Seattle woman's Dallas killing

By Hanna Battah and FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Updated 8:56AM
Texas
FOX 4

DALLAS - Three years after a Seattle woman's death, the first of three murder trials for suspects in her death got underway on Tuesday.

Marisela Botello was killed after leaving a bar in Dallas' popular Deep Ellum neighborhood in Oct. 2020. Surveillance video showed Charles Beltran and the 23-year-old leaving together, but it was unclear what happened to Botello.

Marisela Botello murder trial: Prosecution opening

Prosecutors lay out the case against Lisa Dykes for the murder of Marisela Botello. Dykes is charged with murder and tampering with a corpse in Botello's death.

Six months later, Botello's remains were found in a remote area of Dallas County.

Three roommates were charged with murder: Beltran, Nina Marano and her wife Lisa Dykes, after police say Botello's blood was found in their apartment.

120423-MG-DS-PKG_DPD-Seattle-Missing-Woman_KDFW0fe_00.00.32.28.jpg

Dykes' trial will begin on Tuesday.

The trial has seen several delays, including Dykes and Moreno, who posted bond, disabling their ankle monitors on Christmas morning in 2021.

Two months later, the FBI assisted law enforcement in Cambodia, 9,000 miles away, with taking the couple into custody.

Marisela Botello murder trial: Defense opening

The defense gives its opening statement in the murder trial of Lisa Dykes. Dykes is accused of murder in the killing of Seattle woman Marisela Botello. They argue that the evidence does not connect Dykes to the killing as the prosecution claims.

Botello was visiting Dallas from Seattle and the motive for her killing is unclear.

The trial, which is set to begin at 9 a.m. central, is expected to shed some light on the killing and the events that transpired after.

Marano's murder trial is scheduled for February. Beltran's is scheduled for April.