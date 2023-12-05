Marisela Botello murder: Trial underway in Seattle woman's Dallas killing

Three years after a Seattle woman's death, the first of three murder trials for suspects in her death got underway on Tuesday.

Marisela Botello was killed after leaving a bar in Dallas' popular Deep Ellum neighborhood in Oct. 2020. Surveillance video showed Charles Beltran and the 23-year-old leaving together, but it was unclear what happened to Botello.

Six months later, Botello's remains were found in a remote area of Dallas County.

Three roommates were charged with murder: Beltran, Nina Marano and her wife Lisa Dykes, after police say Botello's blood was found in their apartment.

Dykes' trial will begin on Tuesday.

The trial has seen several delays, including Dykes and Moreno, who posted bond, disabling their ankle monitors on Christmas morning in 2021.

Two months later, the FBI assisted law enforcement in Cambodia, 9,000 miles away, with taking the couple into custody.

Botello was visiting Dallas from Seattle and the motive for her killing is unclear.

The trial, which is set to begin at 9 a.m. central, is expected to shed some light on the killing and the events that transpired after.

Marano's murder trial is scheduled for February. Beltran's is scheduled for April.