Marisela Botello murder trial: Jury shown video of 23-year-old leaving Deep Ellum bar with suspect's boyfriend

Prosecutors will call witnesses to the stand for the third straight day as they build their case against Lisa Dykes.

At the start of the day on Thursday, investigators broke down the video showing 23-year-old Marisela Botello leaving a bar in Deep Ellum with Dykes' boyfriend, Charles Beltran.

Dykes is accused of murdering Botello, a Seattle woman who was visiting a friend in Dallas, in 2020.

Prosecutors say Dykes stabbed Botello after finding her in bed with Beltran.

Dykes, Beltran and Dykes' wife, Nina Marano, are all charged in the killing.

On Wednesday, a forensics expert testified that blood found inside Dykes' home matched Botello's DNA.

Prosecutors also called Dykes' hair stylist, Kathy DeLeon, to the stand.

DeLeon said Dykes changed after meeting Beltran and talked about her details of her three-way relationship with Beltran and Marano.

She testified that Dykes admitted to being jealous a few months before the murder.

"She caught Chuck and Nina in bed together," said DeLeon. "When she was telling me this, she was like I could just kill her, and I was like wait slow down a minute I was like, you sound a little aggressive here."

The defense argued that Beltran was well-known as a ladies man and that Dykes was aware that he was sleeping with other women.

A friend of Beltran testified that Dykes' house was used to shoot a provocative music video for one of Beltran's songs.

Marisela Botello

Botello's body was found in a wooded area of Wilmer, south of Dallas, months after she disappeared.

After Dykes and Marano were arrested, they disabled their ankle monitors and flew to Cambodia.

They were eventually arrested again.

Testimony will continue on Thursday.

READ MORE:

The prosecution plans to call Charles Beltran to the stand at some point during the trial.

The defense has indicated that Dykes may also take the stand in her own defense.