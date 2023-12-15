Marysville man wanted for rape, kidnapping arrested with loaded gun and suspected fentanyl

article

A 28-year-old wanted on multiple felony warrants was arrested after law enforcement allegedly caught him with large amounts of suspected drugs and a loaded revolver.

On Dec. 14, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office Violent Offender Task Force and the Everett Police Department's Anti-Crime Team and Violent Crime Unit found the 28-year-old Marysville man on Pine Street. The man was wanted on felony warrants for first-degree rape, kidnapping and escape from community custody.

Law enforcement say they found a loaded .357 revolver on the suspect, as well as large amounts of suspected fentanyl powder and methamphetamines, and packaging material commonly associated with the sale of narcotics.

The man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on his outstanding warrants and additional charges are pending.