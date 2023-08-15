Marysville Police warn of spike in mail theft after USPS 'master keys' stolen, 3D-printed

Tens of thousands of Marysville residents are at risk of having their mail stolen, after the master keys for countless group mailboxes were stolen from the post office and copied with a 3D printer.

Marysville Police issued an alert warning of a recent spike in mail theft.

Authorities this week reported master locks were stolen, which were used with a 3D printer to generate keys, giving the thief—or thieves—access to group mailboxes in housing developments across town, as well as collection boxes.

Authorities have also confirmed mail theft in ZIP codes 98270 and 98271, which they warn encompass more than 73,000 people.

It is not known how many people have been affected, how many suspects are involved or if there are any ‘hot spots’ of mail theft.

No recent arrests have been linked to the mail theft.

The Postal Inspector has installed ‘key grabbers’ in some boxes, which will trap a key and prevent it from being taken out. According to the U.S. Postal Service, there is "nothing else they can do" other than this one measure.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity around Marysville mail boxes is urged to call 911 immediately.