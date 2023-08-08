Police arrest 18-year-old woman after Uber driver killed during Seattle carjacking

Seattle police arrested an 18-year-old woman accused in the murder of an Uber driver in the SODO neighborhood. Sources told FOX 13's David Rose that she confessed to the crime.

A man who was found shot to death in Seattle's SODO neighborhood has been identified as 52-year-old Amare Geda, an Uber driver and father. Police say he was the victim of a carjacking.

According to a GoFundMe set up by his family, he was working when he was shot.

Officers were called to the intersection of 1st Ave. S and S. Walker St. around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 8 for reports of a man down in the street.

When officers arrived, they saw he had at least one gunshot wound. Medics tried to save his life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to SPD, Geda was stopped along the curb when he was shot. The suspect was not a rideshare customer, and it appears to have been a random shooting, SPD said.

The suspect stole Geda's car. It was last ween in West Seattle shortly after the incident.

Geda's car is a light blue 2014 Toyota Prius with Washington license plate BEP3940. The car also has one mismatched rim, all other rims are silver.

Police said the suspect, an 18-year-old woman, was arrested at 4:00 p.m. on Aug. 10, two days after the deadly shooting. The unidentified suspect was booked into King County Jail for investigation of murder.

Geda's car

"It's so sad really-- someone coming out from his home to support his family, and then he's dead," said Abdi Ali, a fellow rideshare driver.

"[He] was more than a father he was his family's rock. He worked tirelessly day and night to care for his wife and two children. His love and dedication were unwavering," the family wrote.

In a Facebook statement, the Seattle Rideshare Drivers Association wrote:

Amare Geda, one of our Rideshare driver member, was killed in the Sodo neighborhood this morning. To support his family, he worked two jobs for the past 14 years. At night, he drove, while during the day, he worked at the airport. This is the second killing in the last six months. Seattle's Uber and Lyft drivers are very concerned about their safety. How long will it take for the community and our local lawmakers to realize that the safety of drivers is the safety of riders? His wife is also critically ill because of the method the police described to her the death of her husband. We have cultural relevance as immigrants and a serious message needs to be conveyed in the right way. —

Geda left behind two children, according to the GoFundMe. Family says funds raised will be used to transport Geda to Etheopia, where he's from, and lay him to rest.

A candlelight vigil was scheduled to

This is the second time in less than a year that a rideshare driver was killed in Seattle while working.

In September, 48-year-old Mohamed Kediye, a father of six, was shot and killed while working his last route for Lyft near the Amazon Spheres.

The Seattle Rideshare Driver Association Executive Director Ahmed Mumin said they met Wednesday to discuss safety concerns.

"We're getting back to the days of taxi violence and this is very bad," Mumin said. "It's not very surprising to us because there has been previously four other carjacks that have taken place where a driver were carjacked."

He says losing esteemed colleagues is forcing some take matters into their own hands as some are now considering arming themselves.

"Let them do that, let them defend themselves in any way possible," Mumin said.

If you have any information on what happened, call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000 or call 911.