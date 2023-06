article

Multiple fire crews responded to a massive fire at an abandoned mushroom farm in Lacey.

Crews said the fire broke out at what used to be the Ostrom Mushroom Farm, near Steilacoom Road and Marvin Road SE.

Lacey Fire Department said it could be a "multi-day event" as they work to put the fire out.

