McEwan Fire forces evacuations in parts of Mason County

The Mason County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) issued Level 3 ('go now) and Level 2 (be ready to leave) evacuation orders Tuesday night for a neighborhood near Shelton.

A large brush fire threatened "many homes in the area" of McEwan Prairie Road. Mason Lake Road, north of Mikkelson Road, is closed.

The following streets have been told to evacuate:

Little Bear Lane

All of McEwan Prairie Road

John's Prairie Rd From Batstone Cutoff to Hwy 3

John's Creek area

Hiawatha Community

Evergreen Drive was warned to ‘be ready to leave’ and Oak Park has a Level 1 evacuation order, which means be alert for further updates.

About 250 acres were burned by 6:45 p.m. Tuesday and the fire was 0% contained.

Central Mason Fire and EMS officials said there is a temporary flight restriction in place over the fire.

Those displaced by the fires can go to Olympic Middle School (800 E. K Street). The Red Cross is providing shelter.

The Ridge Motorsports Park and Shelton Family YMCA is offering spaces and places for our displaced community members. The Ridge Motorsports Park (1060 West Eells Hill Rd) is currently open as an evacuation site for dry camping and RV parking. Overnight security is in place to support community members upon arrival.



The Shelton Family YMCA is also open as an evacuation shelter. They have bathrooms, showers, a KidZone space, and a large gymnasium. They will be open through the night and all day tomorrow. (3101 N Shelton Springs Rd)

Check the Mason County Sheriff's Office Facebook for all the latest evacuation orders.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.