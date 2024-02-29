Monroe teacher accused of sexual misconduct with student, police suspect more victims

article

Police are investigating allegations of sexual misconduct between a teacher and a student at Monroe High School.

Details are scarce right now, but Monroe Police say an investigation has revealed at least one similar incident involving the accused teacher.

Authorities have not shared any details of the nature of the misconduct, including dates and locations, and are intentionally withholding names while they investigate.

A Monroe High School child psychologist was previously arrested in a child sexual exploitation sting back in 2021, charged with four counts of communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Monroe High School psychologist charged with four counts of immoral communication with minor

Anyone with information on possible sexual misconduct or improper communication, including from current and former students, is urged to contact Monroe Police Det. Erdmann at (360) 863-4565, or submit an anonymous tip to police@monroewa.gov or the police tip line at (360) 863-4600.