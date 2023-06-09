Motorcyclist killed in Seattle crash involving 3 vehicles

article

Police are investigating a deadly three-vehicle crash involving an SUV, a flatbed truck, and a motorcycle in Seattle's SODO neighborhood on Thursday.

Officers arrived at the scene around 5:30 p.m. after receiving reports of the collision at the intersection of 4th Avenue South and South Horton Street.

The motorcyclist, a 40-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the sport utility vehicle sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital, while the flatbed truck driver was unharmed.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed, which may have contributed to the collision.

The SPD Traffic Collision Investigation Squad has secured the scene and will lead the ongoing investigation into the incident.