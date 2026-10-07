Mount Vernon, WA school floats multi-million dollar athletic facility overhaul

The Brief The Mount Vernon School Board is evaluating community feedback to upgrade its 25-year-old temporary outdoor athletic facilities, which currently lack covered stadium seating, proper ADA accessibility, adequate lighting, and restrooms. A 25-member advisory committee unanimously recommended funding upgrades through a six-year capital levy, presenting a $14.45 million base option for stadium and field improvements and a $17.95 million option that adds a middle school track. District leaders noted that capital levy funding is legally separate from general operational budget cuts, and the board will use survey results from its October 7 meeting to decide on next steps.



After nearly two decades of relying on outdoor athletic facilities meant to be temporary fixes, the Mount Vernon School District is discussing a comprehensive, multi-million-dollar upgrade.

"It’s about looking at the facility as a community investment, one that can serve our students, our families, our schools, and the broader Mount Vernon community for many years to come," said Flora Lucatero, chair of the Mount Vernon School District Outdoor Athletic Advisory Committee.

Following recommendations from the 25-member community advisory committee, the Mount Vernon School Board is reviewing feedback from a public survey to determine how to proceed with the recommendations, including a potential capital levy.

A 25-year gap in facilities

The backstory:

Mount Vernon High School remains one of the few high schools in the region without covered stadium seating. Built in 2001 with temporary solutions in place, the facilities have struggled to keep up with growing student and community demands coupled with the Pacific Northwest weather.

"As a community member, I’ve lived here since this got built, it was never enough. I remember being so disappointed at the time when the stadium got built," said committee member Tony Tewalt.

"Our community has been making do with what was supposed to be temporary solutions that they’ve been forced to make work because we didn’t have the resources and the opportunity to build something," said Lucatero during a September 16 presentation to the Mount Vernon School Board.

Local perspective:

Currently, a single turf field serves high school football, soccer, baseball, softball, lacrosse, physical education classes, and community youth sports, including local private school programs.

"ADA accessibility challenges make this facility inaccessible for all. My sister, who is wheelchair-bound, has not been able to safely watch her nephews play football due to the way the stadium is currently built," said Lucatero.

Key facility deficits highlighted by the committee include:

No covered stadium seating to shelter spectators from Pacific Northwest weather.

ADA accessibility barriers preventing wheelchair users and individuals with mobility limits from attending events safely.

Outdated lighting and facilities, restricting usage hours and lacking adequate restrooms, ticketing booths, or concession options.

Inability to host regional tournaments, forcing local families to travel and costing local businesses potential hospitality revenue.

Two proposed funding pathways

By the numbers:

The community-led committee unanimously recommended prioritizing Option 1, while asking the board to gather public input through a survey on Option 2. Both measures would be funded through a six-year capital levy:

Option 1 — $14.45 million (a 28-cent capital levy over six years): covered stadium/bleachers, restroom/concession/storage facilities, stadium lighting retrofit, and a turf multi-purpose field with lighting.

Option 2 — $17.95 million (a 34-cent capital levy over six years): all Option 1 improvements plus a six-lane middle school track.

"The committee really, really wrestled with the idea the need for an additional track," said Wade Smith, advisory committee member. "Expand both youth and community use of that. But also, to really deter the wear and tear on your existing track because it’s getting heavily used, which means you have to resurface that track far more often than you really should need to."

Lucatero said Mount Vernon is currently the only district in Skagit County that does not offer a middle school track and field program, a primary factor behind the inclusion of Option 2. According to the district’s website, the 28-cent levy, if approved, would cost taxpayers about $140/yr (or about $12/month) for a $540,000 assessed value home. For option 2, the cost would be about $184/yr (or about $15/month).

Separate from general budget operations

The other side:

District leaders emphasized that funding for capital improvement projects is legally distinct from general operations and ongoing budget cuts.

"This work is separate from budget reductions and financial challenges we are currently addressing in our district," said Superintendent Dr. Vergara. "This conversation began several years ago because members of our community asked to explore what might be possible."

Following the conclusion of a community survey on Oct. 4, the school board will evaluate public feedback during its October 7th meeting to establish next steps for the capital levy proposal.

"Our goal is not simply to build a new facility. Our goal is to make thoughtful, responsible investments in our students while being mindful of the taxpayers and families who make up our community," said Lucatero. "We believe Mount Vernon students deserve facilities that match their potential."

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