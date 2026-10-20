Crash, diesel spill blocks northbound I-5 lanes in Seattle

The Brief A crash involving three cars and a semi-truck blocked multiple lanes of northbound I-5 near Boeing Field in South Seattle. Several people were injured in the crash, and diesel fuel is leaking from the semi-truck. The two right lanes of the freeway remain blocked, and drivers are urged to use caution and expect traffic delays.



A multi-vehicle crash on northbound I-5 caused a semi-truck to spill diesel onto the freeway Tuesday afternoon.

Multiple lanes blocked by a multi-vehicle crash in South Seattle on Tuesday, Oct. 20. (WSDOT)

What we know:

The crash happened around 2:55 p.m. just north of the South Michigan Street exit, near Boeing Field.

Multiple people were injured in the crash and treated at the scene, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

The driver-side fuel tank of the semi-truck was damaged in the collision and is leaking diesel fuel. Crews are actively working to mitigate the fuel spill.

What we don't know:

It's currently unknown how many people were injured in the crash or the severity of their injuries. There is no ETA for reopening.

What's next:

Traffic is currently getting by through the left three lanes. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area and expect delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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