Multiple arrests made in carjacking incident at local Olympia gym

Police arrested multiple people who attacked a man and stole his car from a local gym in Olympia last month.

According to the Olympia Police Department (OPD), the victim called police saying that his car keys were stolen out of his locker, and a group of people were inside his car.

Olympia Police Department

When police arrived, the victim told officers that he confronted the prowlers, they attacked him, then sped away in his rented silver Lexus.

Authorities spoke to the registered owner of the Lexus, who was able to track it in the Seattle area using an Apple Air Tag. Officers located the vehicle and detained seven people associated with the car.

Investigators were able to identify one of the suspects from their photo and information used to check in at the gym before the robbery. Authorities say three other suspects were identified using video chat with the victim.

The suspects were arrested and booked into the Thurston County Jail for attempted robbery in the second-degree.

After searching the stolen Lexus, officers recovered a 9mm handgun.

The OPD says additional charges of unlawful possession of a firearm have been forwarded to the prosecutor for review.

This is a developing story.