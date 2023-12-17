NBA G League player, girlfriend accused of murdering Lynnwood woman, police say

article

The family of a Lynnwood woman found murdered in Las Vegas after she was reported missing tells FOX 13 News they are grieving and trying to process her death before speaking publicly.

An NBA G League basketball player and another woman were charged Sunday with carrying out a murder plot against a female victim in Nevada, per Las Vegas police.

Chance Comanche, 27, was arrested Friday on a first-degree kidnapping charge and booked into the Sacramento County Jail in California, according to online jail records. His girlfriend, Sakari Harnden, 19, was arrested on a kidnapping charge Wednesday and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center in Nevada.

On Sunday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said Comanche and Harnden "were responsible for the murder" of the woman.

"Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the disappearance and killing of a 23-year-old female after executing a murder plan," police said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, along with a statement.

Police identified the victim as Marayna Rodgers of Lynnwood, Washington. She vanished on Dec. 5 after hanging out with friends and meeting with Harnden, who bought Comanche with her, police said.

"Early in the investigation, detectives suspected foul play and obtained evidence to arrest Harnden and her boyfriend Comanche for their role in the kidnapping and disappearance of Rodgers," police said.

"Based on information obtained after the arrest of [Harnden] and Comanche, detectives were able to recover human remains in a desert area in Henderson, Nevada. The remains were later identified by the Clark County Coroner to be of Marayna Rodgers," police said.

Comanche is being held without bail. His next court date is set for Wednesday.

He played for the Sacramento Kings’ G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings. The team released Comanche after the arrest was made.

The Kings and the NBA did not immediately answer a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Sakari Harnden, 19, was arrested in the death of a Nevada woman. (Las Vegas police)

Comanche had played a G League game against the developmental team, the G League Ignite, in Henderson, Nevada, on Dec. 5, which was the night before Rodgers went missing. The Kings played the Rip City Remix in Portland on Dec. 7, and Comanche was present for the game.

Harnden’s bail at a downtown Las Vegas jail was set at $500,000. A criminal complaint stated that Harnden held or detained Rodgers against her will and without her consent for the purpose of killing her and/or inflicting bodily harm.

Comanche, a 6-foot-10-inch center who went undrafted out of the University of Arizona, made a single appearance in the NBA with the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2022-2023 season.

He’s made 24 appearances for the Stockton Kings over the past two seasons, including 13 this year, averaging 14 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.4 blocks per game.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.