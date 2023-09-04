Neighbors heartbroken following the death of 4 people in Seattle house fire

FOX 13 News spoke to the man who says he knows the four people killed following a house fire in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood.

Saturday morning, fire officials and police responded to a house on the corner of N 48th St and Whitman Ave N.

Investigators say they found four people dead inside, including two adults, a child and a baby. Fire officials said they also found a dog dead inside the home.

"It’s been kind of difficult for me because I’ve been close to them," said John Zitkovich.

John Zitkovich says he returned home Saturday to fire trucks outside his home. He soon learned about the tragedy that happened feet away from where he has lived for 25 years.

Zitkovich says five people lived in the home—a mother, a father and their three children, all under the age of 11.

"The part that bothers me the most, in my emotional reaction, is the blockage of the doors to restrict escape. They didn’t have a chance," said Zitkovich.

Investigators say police could not get into the home when they first arrived.

"We do know the front door was barricaded with some sort of object that officers were trying to kick down," said Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz.

Seattle Fire report when they first got on scene, they moved back because the area was not safe due to a threat of violence.

Investigators report the only survivor is the one who called 911.

"An actual 11-year-old who mentioned there was a deceased person inside their house," said Diaz.

Zitkovich says that is the family's oldest daughter.

On Monday, neighbors and community members dropped off flowers at the front stoop of the destroyed family home.

"A real tragedy in our society, to experience such a thing. I’m struggling with that," said Zitkovich.

Days after the incident, Seattle Police have not released any information regarding a cause, or the names of the victims involved.