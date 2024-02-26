New MLB uniform concerns: See-through pants and cheap-looking jerseys

The new MLB uniforms for teams across the league are facing criticism after new photos show players sporting see-through pants and jerseys that look like they aren't even authentic.

The botched launch of the Fanatics uniforms gathered a fair share of controversy, as recent photos show players with jerseys tucked into their pants, and they are completely visible.

The jerseys are also a little off compared to last season's, as the lettering on the back seems much smaller and thinner.

The Nike-generated, Fanatics-produced uniforms are supposed to be "performance jerseys," according to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred. They were created to be lighter and more breathable.

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani poses for a photo during a spring training baseball photo day on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Despite some players saying the new jerseys are more comfortable, they have already received so much backlash that other brands are poking fun at the controversy.

While the uniforms don't look too bad in Spring Training, changes could be made ahead of Opening Day.