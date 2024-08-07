Newborn puppies abandoned at Olympia trailhead get round-the-clock care

A couple that was hiking on a trail near Olympia on Sunday was shocked to find a planter box containing nearly a dozen newborn puppies inside.

Caring Hearts 4 Paws rescue in Olympia took them in. The founder is providing much needed care to the helpless litter.

The puppies are currently being kept warm in an incubator, pictured below:

Sue Meijer, dog mom and founder of the animal rescue service, says they need to be fed every 2-3 hours.

"They are eating like champs," said Meijer.

With so many mouths to feed, it takes about an hour and a half to feed all the pups per feeding session.

The puppies were found abandoned near the McLane Trail on Sunday with umbilical cords still attached. Meijer says they must have only been a few hours old.

"It was pretty obvious someone dumped them there," said Meijer.

Andrea Jordan and her husband, Kyle, stumbled across the dogs after a hike.

"Obviously, finding 11 puppies, I was in complete panic, like, ‘Oh my God. What am I going to do with 11 puppies?,’" said Andrea.

She had gone to use the restroom when Kyle heard crying coming from the box, and went to investigate.

"They were just all piled up on each other to stay warm," said Andrea.

The Jordans took the puppies home and asked for help on social media. Sue responded and jumped into action, picking them up that night.

"It’s heartbreaking, not knowing what momma’s going through right now," said Meijer.

One can only speculate why someone would leave the puppies in the woods. Meijer is now hoping to reunite them with their mom.

"She must be going through such grieving. I can’t imagine what she’s going through right now," she said.

Currently, Meijer said she can't leave the house because the puppies need so much care.

"You don’t get much done, and you don’t get much sleep, but they are doing really amazing," she said.

If you'd like to help the puppies, Sue says monetary donations or donations of puppy formula are welcome. She says volunteers are also needed to help exercise the other adoptable puppies at the rescue.

A litter including Bean, a Shepard mix, pictured below, will be up for adoption at the Tractor Supply store at 4141 Martin Way E. in Olympia on Saturday, August 10, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

In the meantime, Meijer ultimately hopes the owner of the mother dog will surrender her to the rescue, so the pups can reunite with her.

"We don’t need to know your name, you don’t need to know anything about you, we can meet you somewhere and just hand us the dog, it’s just so vital for these puppies to have their momma to teach them to clean them to nurse them, they deserve it," said Meijer.

If you have any information on where the mother dog might be, contact Meijer at Caring Hearts 4 Paws in Olympia on social media or at caringhearts4paws@gmail.com.

