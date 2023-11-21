No injuries reported in multi-car crash near Blaine

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Blaine Police)

A multiple-car crash on I-5 in Blaine thankfully left drivers with only minor injuries.

According to police, the crash happened at the off-ramp for exit 274, just a few miles from the Canadian border.

It is not known what caused the crash, though authorities suggest slick roads or hydroplaning might have led to a collision.

It is also not known how many cars were involved. Photos shared by authorities show at least two cars in the crash.

One car appears to have gone off-road and rolled.

Washington State Department of Transportation announced the road reopened around 9:40 p.m.