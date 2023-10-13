NOAA Lists Kidney Failure as Tokitae's Official Cause of Death

article

NOAA Fisheries, which has jurisdiction over the public display of orcas, has listed Tokitae's cause of death as kidney failure on documents that track all captive whales in the U.S.

The documents surfaced online, within days of the agency noting that it had not received a necropsy report.

"Miami Seaquarium was not legally required by NOAA to perform a necropsy on Tokitae nor to provide NOAA a copy of those results," reads the NOAA website after an early October update.

Questions remain about Tokitae's death after those who were working closely with her care had indicated her health was improving.

Less than a week before her death, the Seaquarium provided a video with a member of her care team saying Tokitae hadn't slowed down despite her age. Even stating,"it seems like she's better than ever now."

So far, Miami Seaquarium -- the aquarium that housed Tokitae -- has not released any information on a necropsy that was performed shortly after her death. It is unclear if the records will ever be made public.

The necropsy, itself, was controversial. Lummi Nation leaders considered Tokitae, or Sk’aliCh’elh-tenaut as they called her, a family member.

Lummi leaders, including chairman Tony Hillaire, had spoken against the decision to perform a necropsy. Activists and elected-leaders had long consulted with Lummi Nation on all things related to Tokitae, but as Hillaire told FOX 13 no one asked whether their relative ought to be cut up for an autopsy.



"Our entire lives we've been told that our consent isn't needed whether it's the taking of our children to Indian boarding schools, the taking of our land or our fish," Hillaire told FOX 13 as Lummi Nation awaited the return of Tokitae's ashes.

Lummi elders, flying alongside Miami Seaquarium's owner Eduardo Albor, would later arrive in Washington with Tokitae's ashes which were spread in a private ceremony.