North Cascades Highway opening for the season on May 10

The North Cascades Highway (SR 20) is opening for the season at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10.

The Washington State Department (WSDOT) closes the 37-mile scenic route every winter when weather, snow conditions and avalanche danger pose a threat to drivers and maintenance crews. It's been closed since Nov. 8.

Crews started clearing the highway that connects the Skagit and Methow Valleys about seven weeks ago. There's still a bit more work to be done as far as repairs and clearing debris before the May 10 opening.

"Please be aware that there are very few services and little cell phone coverage up there so if you do head across, please be prepared and safe!" WSDOT wrote on its Facebook.