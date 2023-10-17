Northbound I-5 in Olympia blocked after semi-truck rollover crash

article

Crews are working to clear up a scene Tuesday morning after a rollover semi-truck crash blocked both directions of I-5 in Olympia overnight.

The crash happened before 11 p.m. Monday near Custer Way.

Washington State Patrol trooper John Dattilo said traffic diverted to US 101.

Northbound lanes had remained blocked after 5 a.m. and southbound lanes had reopened early Tuesday morning.

Drivers should plan ahead for delays when traveling through that area.

Troopers said there were no injuries.

Dattilo said there are no HAZMT issues and once the semi is removed and no spill is confirmed, lanes will reopen.

This is a developign story, and will be updated.