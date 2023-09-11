Off-duty Seattle officer hit by own car while interrupting car prowl in Edmonds

Detectives are investigating after an off-duty Seattle police officer was hurt while interrupting a car prowl Monday morning in Edmonds.

At about 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle theft in progress at an apartment complex in the 9500 block of Edmonds Way.

According to police, a man interrupted suspects trying to steal his Hyundai Santa Fe. As the man was in front of his car, confronting the suspects, the suspects struck the man and knocked him to the ground.

During the confrontation, the victim fired one round from his gun at the suspects in his car and it struck a fence, police said.

The victim had minor injuries.

The Edmonds Police Department's Commander Josh McClure said the victim is an off-duty Seattle Police officer, and it's unknown if the gun he fired was his department's weapon or personally-owned gun.

The suspects drove away from the scene and police could not locate them in the area.

The King County Sheriff's Office told FOX 13 the car was recovered in Burien at about 6:30 a.m.

There were no arrests made during the recovery.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Edmonds police will handle the criminal investigation and Settle police will be the point of contact for any information related to their employee.