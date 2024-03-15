OHM Nightclub shooting: Active military servicemember facing murder charge

A man who is an active military service member has been charged with murder following a shooting that happened outside a Seattle nightclub.

Around 2 a.m. on Feb. 25, police responded to reports of three people shot near OHM Nightclub off Washington Street in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood.

Surveillance video showed investigators that all three victims had been shot by the same suspect. A woman said she was arguing with her boyfriend when a man shot at them. She was hit once and her boyfriend was shot twice. Another victim, who had been shot four times, was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

FOX 13 spoke to witnesses who said the shooting happened outside the OHM Nightclub. One woman described hearing several shots and then seeing a lot of police activity.

"I was outside smoking a cigarette when I heard the gunfire," said the female witness. "It was a drive-by shooting."

"It’s scary," said one woman who works in the area. "I asked police what happened, and they told me one person was dead. This area isn’t safe."

The suspected shooter was identified as 23-year-old Victor Marshall.

Detectives contacted him at the Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton and took him into custody.

According to court documents, the three victims were apparent strangers to Marshall.

"Based on interview of various witness, there does not appear to be a clear explanation why the defendant felt the need to shoot three separate strangers in a public place," prosecutors wrote in charging documents.

Marshall apparently has no criminal record in the state.

He has been charged with second-degree murder and two counts of first-degree assault.

Marshall is being held on $4 million bail.