Olympia PD: Student sexually assaulted while walking to school

A student says she was attacked and sexually assaulted while walking to high school in Olympia, and now police are working to identify the suspect.

Authorities say the assault happened Feb. 6, when a student was walking to Capitol High School. She told police she was listening to music, when a man knocked her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

The man ran away, but the girl was able to record a quick cellphone video of him.

A photo shows the man wearing a black fedora-style hat, black jacket, blue jeans and dark-colored running shoes with orange on the soles. Police say the suspect is a white man somewhere between the ages of 25–40, with a medium build and short hair.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call Det. Patrick Hutnik at (360) 753-8300.