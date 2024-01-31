Oregon woman wanted for husband's killing, considered armed and dangerous: police

An Oregon woman is wanted in connection with the killing of her husband, authorities said Tuesday.

Analiesa Golde has been identified by detectives as the suspect in the death of 37-year-old Phillip E. Pierce, her husband, the Portland Police Bureau said.

Pierce was found dead in a home in the 9300 block of Southeast Sun Crest Drive around 8:45 a.m. on Friday. The medical examiner determined Pierce died from a gunshot wound.

Golde's whereabouts are unknown, but she may be driving a 2015 burnt-orange Toyota 4Runner with Oregon license plate 501HSB, police said.

"Golde should be considered armed and dangerous," a police statement said. "Anyone who spots Golde is urged to call 911 immediately."

Investigators have not disclosed a motive for the killing.