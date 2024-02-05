Over 30 pounds of meth seized, two brothers arrested by Seattle PD

Seattle Police seized more than 30 pounds of methamphetamine and arrested two brothers on Thursday in a months-long narcotics operation.

SPD says detectives have been coordinating a multi-agency investigation into a large drug trafficking organization that stretches across King, South Snohomish, and North Pierce County.

Police determined most of the narcotics were distributed in the downtown core of Seattle and all throughout north Seattle.

The suspected drug traffickers, two brothers, were arrested for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Police found the meth in the suspect's vehicle, which has an estimated street value of $120,000. Officers also recovered an additional 408 grams of suspected heroin at the suspect's home, valued at $5,500.

Both brothers were booked into King County Jail.