P-pop group AJAA brings feel-good music, Filipino pride to global stage

JC, Ash, Axl, and Alex make up AJAA, the Philippines’ award-winning energetic and fun boy group.

The four-member group debuted in 2023 and quickly stood out in the industry as other groups leaned into more dramatic concepts.

"AJAA’s identity relies more on the younger side of this generation. A lot of Filipinos can relate somehow to our songs, to our personality and individuality. So every time new people get to meet us, I feel like they see us as someone young and fun to be with," explains Axl.

Alex, the youngest member, was the only one who had always dreamed of performing. Axl, JC and Ash discovered their passion later, when audition opportunities came along.

"Ever since I was a kid, I really loved and dreamed of performing in front of a lot of people. And I really love being able to get attention, being able to showcase what I want, because I really love performing, so I feel like in every other way, this is still the path that I'm choosing, because I feel like I was made for this kind of industry," Alex says.

Although AJAA is no longer new to the industry, the members still hope to introduce their music to a wider audience beyond the Philippines.

With multiple singles and two EPs under their belt, the group has plenty of music for new listeners to explore. When asked which songs best introduce their sound, Ash points to two favorites.

"One song is ‘Bes I LUV U,' and the other song is ‘Game Over,’ and ‘Game Over’ is from our latest EP, and I feel like it summarizes our sound throughout the years because it's very fun," Ash explains.

That latest EP, released in July of this year, is titled "4:US."

The EP is the second EP the group has released following "4:U" released in 2023.

The members explain the title of their first EP "4:U" was because it was a gift for their fans, but "4:US" is a gift for themselves as well.

"We were already planning that we would use the number four in our future projects, and with our growth in music, I feel like we have a wider sound in this album compared to ‘4:U,’ because it was mostly cute and fun, but with our newest EP, there are more genres for us to perform," Ash says.

Their growth in 2026 also led to their latest accomplishment, winning the title of ‘Emerging Group of the Year’ at the 11th PPop Music Awards in October.

Their music is something they know makes them stand out, calling it bubblegum pop, something they say isn’t done as much these days.

"I’m happy that international and foreign fans appreciate it more. For me, AJAA stands out because of our versatility, because we can not only perform bubblegum pop, but we can also perform edgy concepts and hip-hop concepts as well," JC adds.

As P-pop continues its rise into the international music scenes with groups like AJAA, BINI, SB19, and more.

"Everytime Filipinos release new music or anything art related, I feel like it has this Filipino vibe, and makes you feel something," Axl says.

Alex shares that pride in Filipino music and looks forward to what lies ahead for both AJAA and the industry.

"Every Filipino has a big heart with music, and I feel like it's our strength, and I can’t wait for more opportunities, not just for us, but for the whole Filipino music industry," he says.

For AJAA, they say they will continue to give fans that youthful vibe they have become known for and that they hope it can bring new fans to their group with their sound that will give them a hopeful nostalgia.

"I want to thank the new people that listen to us. I want you guys to be excited, to be thrilled and to be able to listen to us because we will make sure that we will bring you back to the same feeling you had when you were students..and we will try our best to give you guys the best happy music that we can," Alex concludes.

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