NCT WISH evolves their sound while keeping their signature style on ‘I SPY’

NCT WISH has made a name for themselves with bright, refreshing music and fun concepts, but the K-pop group is ready to show fans another side of their sound.

The six-member group, a sub-unit of NCT under SM Entertainment, released their fourth mini-album, "I SPY", on October 12, blending the energetic style fans know them for with what they describe as a more evolved sound with the album’s six tracks.

"With this album, we wanted to keep the bright energy we’ve always had, while also showing a new side of ourselves through both the music and our performances," member RIKU tells FOX 13 Seattle.

While NCT WISH continues to embrace their youthful sound, the members also see room for the more energetic, unconventional style like what NCT has become known for overall.

"I think it’s because we have this bright, refreshing side, but a more NEO sound like "Sticky" or "WISH" is also a big part of our identity," SION says. "So I think those two songs really capture our sound."

The group released their first full-length album, "Ode to Love," earlier this year, an album that caught global fan attention, but with "I SPY," the members say it shows a different side of the love story and concept.

"With ‘Ode to Love,’ we were more focused on spreading love. This time, the album is more about experiencing love ourselves," JAEHEE says. "We wanted to show how our feelings change through that, and how we grow along the way."

The album’s title track, "I SPY," brings a playful approach with Y2K-inspired visuals and styling.

The music video also gave the members an opportunity to have fun on set together, something they think fans will notice as well.

"There’s a scene where we flirt with NCTzen. We had so much fun filming it and ended up laughing a lot. I think NCTzen will have a lot of fun watching that part too," says JAEHEE.

The overall love approach in the "I SPY" mini-albums also comes through in "Like A Dream," which draws inspiration from a classic love song while capturing the warmth of spending time with someone special.

"‘Like A Dream’ samples The Carpenters’ ‘Close to You.' The lyrics are about wishing someone sweet dreams at the end of the day, while also expressing how the time we’re spending together feels almost like a dream," JAEHEE explains.

Beyond the title track, the six-song album features "UPGRADE" and "We Own This Street," among others. The members have also expressed interest in promoting "UPGRADE," showing that there are more sides of the album they would like to share with fans.

With the release of "I SPY," an album described by the group as having a more evolved sound, the members continue to explore their musical identity while also staying true to what fans have loved about their style since debut, and they hope to share that with the world.

The group is already preparing to bring their music to fans across Asia with their newly announced second concert tour, "INTO THE WISH: Face Our WISH," which will begin in Seoul in January 2027 before visiting cities across the region, but NCT WISH also has their sights set on reaching fans farther abroad, including in the United States.

"I’ve never been to the U.S., so I’d love to go and put on a fun show for NCTzen there," SAKUYA says.

As NCT WISH continues to grow, "I SPY" shows that evolving as a group doesn't mean leaving their roots behind, and they say they don’t have any current plans on deviating on the style that fans have come to love.

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