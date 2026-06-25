HEART OF WOMAN debuts with full-length album, blending K-pop generations

For most rookie K-pop groups, debuting with a single album or EP is the norm, but rookie girl group HEART OF WOMAN is taking a different approach.

Under the direction of their company, Blue Brown Records, the five members of HEART OF WOMAN are blending the nostalgic sounds of second generation K-pop with the K-pop most people know today, and their story all starts with their name.

"Our group name means that there are five hearts with different stories and different energies making a strong synchronized beat. It’s abbreviated as H.O.W. which means there’s no specified path, and we are going to make a new wave in music in our own way," group leader Ji Hyun tells FOX 13.

HEART OF WOMAN (Photo courtesy of Blue Brown Records)

The group debuted on May 28 with their full-length album, "Heart Byte : Legacy."

For the members, their debut was a dream come true, but working on a full-length album for a debut is almost unheard in the industry, and that process came with time and a lot of hard work.

"It was a year before debut that we learned about the concept and how we were going to debut, and after confirming it, it took about 4-5 months to record and prepare the performances," Ji Hyun explains.

Fans online have compared the album to the familiar sound and style of second generation K-pop acts, which the members say blends the style of their company's co-founder, the late vocalist and producer Wheesung, with their new generation.

Because of that, one word that both the members and fans use to describe the group is unique.

"We wanted to take the stage and music we have always admired and reimagine them through our own unique lens. To put it in one sentence, we wanted to deliver a performance and a sound that truly announced: ‘The Golden Era of Heart Of Woman has begun,’" member Liri adds.

With a full-length album of songs to choose from, the members decided on, "How To Not Lose Myself (Lost in Proof)."

"I think it was a mutual decision to choose the title track because we felt that it conveyed all the messages that we wanted to convey, so even though we really like the other songs in the album, I think it was just so obvious that ‘Lost in Proof’ had to be the title track," Liuyin said.

The music video for their title track now has over 4 million views, and the group has continued to release new videos for other tracks as well, and they’ve seen their fanbase and streaming numbers grow in real time.

"We are really grateful and also very happy that not only the title, but also the other tracks on the album all got interest from people. We can make our own stories using our music, and it also gives us a good confidence to keep going on this way," Ayne says.

Even though they are from a smaller company in the industry, the group has gone above and beyond expectations some would have with their debut, and even traveled to Los Angeles prior to debut to train.

"We practiced a lot first, but before the debut, we went to LA for dance lessons for a month where we learned a lot of sense of rhythm and expressions," Liri said.

"Even though we learned a lot of dancing for a long time, when we were in the States, we learned that it is not just about the movement, but it is expression of emotion, and we also had good improvement in the attitude and energies and during the performances," Ji Hyun added.

Through their dedication to their art and their group’s concept and style, HEART OF WOMAN is already standing out in the industry, which can be hard to do with so many groups, but the five members are up to the challenge.

While they debuted less than a month ago, they say they think about what will be coming next for them musically.

"We want to show the color and the image of HEART OF WOMAN, and also at the same time, we want to show the cute or lovely side of our group as well," Chaei says.

As they continue introducing themselves to fans around the world, the members say they are focused on showing new sides of themselves while staying true to the identity that made their debut stand out.

With a full-length album under their belts and a growing fanbase, HEART OF WOMAN is looking toward the future with confidence and gratitude to their fans.

"I hope our music reaches everybody globally, and I hope you give us a chance. We worked really hard on all the songs so I hope you give them a listen, because I feel like this album has diverse songs that can match everyone’s playlist," Liuyin said.

Chaei ended with a message to fans, saying, "Even though we just debuted, we are feeling the support from everyone and we are so grateful for that and we want to keep working on our own color and diverse side, so I hope everyone stays tuned."

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