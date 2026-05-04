PLAVE is redefining K-pop as virtual group with real impact

Standing out in the K-pop industry is difficult when new groups debut every month, and coming up with a unique concept even more so, but one group has proven that taking a risk can come with big rewards.

Virtual boy group PLAVE debuted in 2023 with their album "Asterum," and have been on an upward trajectory ever since.

The five-member group isn’t AI, but real artists who write, produce, and choreograph their own music, and then, through the technology of motion capture suits, bring their avatars to life in members YEJUN, BAMBY, NOAH, EUNHO, and HAMIN.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ PLAVE (Courtesy of VLAST)

In the beginning, the virtual idol topic was a big talking point for fans, but through the hard work and talent of the members, they’ve broken past that barrier that may have kept new people from joining their fandom in the beginning.

"I feel proud that our sincerity came through before the technology. The fact that people see us simply as artists for who we are, thanks to PLLIs around the world, makes me want to grow every day, even more than I did yesterday. As we always say, PLAVE exists because of PLLIs," HAMIN tells FOX 13 Seattle.

The life and work of a virtual idol doesn’t stop at just writing and producing music. It comes with its own challenges, but the members say that even with challenges, it allows them to give fans new experiences.

"I think the biggest difference is that we can turn stages that were only possible in imagination into reality. We're also confident that we're paving the way with a new genre that belongs uniquely to PLAVE without being limited to existing frameworks," says BAMBY.

A question people unfamiliar with the group ask is how virtual artists perform for fans, and can they do things like tour the world, but just like any other artist, it comes down to the amount of work they put in.

"We use a lot of magic on stage, but showcasing that magic isn't that easy. To perfect those moments, we rehearse a lot and put in a huge amount of effort," says NOAH.

HAMIN adds, "To always deliver a perfect stage, we believe the process of filling in gaps has to be very detailed. Even the smallest movements carry much greater energy behind them, so we can fully convey our sincerity."

In the group’s three years since debut, they have landed on the charts of Billboard Korea, Billboard Japan, and Billboard US, first with their 2025 album "Caligo Pt. 1," and now in 2026 with the second part of that series, "Caligo Pt. 2," released on April 13.

"For our Caligo album, it serves as a continuation of our group lore storytelling. Within our universe, ‘Caligo Pt.2’ was necessary to complete the fighting narrative and highlight key moments," says YEJUN.

The album is led by the title track "Born Savage," and the music video for it has received over 10 million views.

The action-packed, story-driven music video continues the story they’ve built in their own virtual world

PLAVE 'Born Savage' M/V

The five-track album entered the Billboard 200 Chart for the week of May 2nd at #145, landed on Billboard’s Emerging Artist chart at #2, and on Billboard’s Artist 100 chart at #75.

A Billboard chart placement is a dream for many idols and their music, and is even more meaningful to the PLAVE members who create it all.

"From the moment we make the beat, we're already thinking about the visual impact that will come with it. The exploding synergy when powerful sounds meet striking visual effects, which is considered from the beginning, helps us create songs that feel more immersive and multidimensional," EUNHO, who is one of the songwriters of the group says.

While creating music as a virtual artist is similar to non-virtual idols, the choreography opens them up to a new world.

"Since we're relatively free from the limitations of physical space or camera angles, we tend to boldly imagine and try things, like dynamic performances or visually fancy magic. But still, our chemistry and flow must come through, so we stay focused on the details," BAMBY explains.

Seeing the success of their "Caligo" album series has meant a lot to the members and their fans, and it has shown those unfamiliar with them that they are true artists behind the avatars.

"It truly feels like we've beautifully closed out a page of our diary. When we finally complete the song and performance, the excitement of being able to share that with our fans is so overwhelming," YEJUN explains.

HAMIN adds, "Before every comeback, I always like to say that we're effortfully wrapping a gift for our PLLIs. Once those are delivered, I'm usually waiting for their reactions. I often search and watch reaction videos and PLLIs' responses to our music and music videos, which gives us a huge sense of fulfillment."

And to those who have yet to look past the virtual aspect and into the members or their work, EUNHO says, "All the technology is very nice and cool, but we really want you to focus on our music. We make our beats and write lyrics by ourselves, and we make our choreography by ourselves as well. So we always try our best to be great artists every single day."

While they aren’t the very first virtual idol group, and they won’t be the last, through their accomplishments and music, they have proven that anything is possible if you are willing to put in the work.

"In our comeback, ‘Caligo Pt. 2,’ we explored a variety of genres, so we're confident that you'll find something you truly enjoy when you give it a listen. Please check it out," concludes NOAH.

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