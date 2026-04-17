New K-pop group AmbiO aims high with debut mini-album ‘Boys Be Ambitious’

With Korean, Japanese, Taiwanese, and Canadian roots, one of the newest groups in K-pop is blending those cultures together with a debut full of energy.

AmbiO made their official debut in March with the mini-album titled, "Boys Be Ambitious," a phrase that inspired their own group name.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Photo courtesy of E Entertainment)

"The term to us means the determination to not give up under any type of hardships or any other unfair circumstances in life, and we wish to maintain our ambitions at all times and to not compromise them despite how hard it is as young men achieving our dreams in this industry," member Seungsang tells FOX 13.

With members born between 2003 and 2007, the young idols came together over the past three years prior to debut.

"At first it was definitely hard getting used to people from different backgrounds and nationalities and cultures, but as time went on, I think those differences made us connect to each other even better by overcoming them together with one common goal, and in a way I think it ultimately became a strength for the group rather than as a hindrance because it appeals to a lot more demographics within the scene," Kiwon says.

The group began releasing pre-debut tracks in September, before releasing the full album led by their official debut track "SHOWTIME."

"The main message of this album was to be courageous and to have hope as a young person, so it gives the message of not just being content with where you are right now, but to always challenge the world and challenge yourself and just put yourself out there and to keep conveying to the world your ambitions and dreams," Ruone explains.

The five members of AmbiO tell FOX 13 that they went with a youthful concept rather than a darker concept, which has become the norm with many boy groups, because it felt the most natural for them.

Canadian member Jeesoo says they have started working with a popular Japanese producer as well, which may lead them into a J-Pop or J-Rock style in the future.

As such a new group in the industry, there were a lot of new experiences that they had during their debut process, including filming for their first music video for "SHOWTIME," which has received over 5 million views so far.

"At first it was very awkward because I’d never been in front of a camera, and I never really knew how to act in front of it, so there was a lot of trial and error," Seungsang says.

As they continue the promotion period for their debut, something they've worked years to achieve, they say their refreshing energy is something that can’t be replaced by another group.

"If you’re looking into us, and if you give us the chance, we will strive harder to make your life happier than ever and give more positive energy to you and we hope that you guys enjoy listening to our first mini-album, ‘Boys Be Ambitious’," leader Tetsu concluded.

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