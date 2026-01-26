MODHAUS’ 24-member boy group idntt expands with debut of second unit yesweare

Under the direction of Korean entertainment company, MODHAUS, idntt is the latest group looking to change the dynamic of the K-pop industry.

Composed of three subunits, idntt, once fully formed, will be one of the largest male groups in K-pop, with 24 members.

Just like their company-mate tripleS, the girl group with the same format, fans actively participate in the voting for title songs, concepts, and even lineups for the subunits.

The group’s first subunit, called unevermet, debuted in August of last year, and now, it’s yesweare’s turn.

"We gained a lot of insight through the members of unevermet who already have some experience...their prior experience proved immensely helpful and they provided valuable advice. That made things so much easier and we’re able to feel more comfortable and confident in what we do now," member kimseongjun tells FOX 13.

The eight-member unit debuted this month and first released the song "Pretty Boy Swag," a song that introduced the group and was accompanied by the members of unevermet.

idntt 아이덴티티 'Pretty Boy Swag' Official MV

As the second unit announced, they had a lot to live up to after unevermet’s debut.

"The pressure stemmed from the fact that the members who debuted first had trained for a considerably longer time than us and had undoubtedly worked very hard. There were areas in which they excelled, so I was worried we might not live up to those expectations. Honestly, I even wanted us to do better than the team that was revealed first. The desire to surpass them was strong, which added to the pressure even more..We also have our own unique bond, so we’re really looking forward to showing all of it to our fans," says leecheongmyeong.

The group’s unique system put in place to help them stand out in the industry is something the members are excited for fans to take part in going forward.

The voting goes through the "Gravity" system, on the COSMO app, putting the group’s future activities in the hands of the fans.

"Personally, I believe the Gravity system and COSMO are actually quite an innovation within the idol industry. I hope this system doesn't just end after a short while, but that we truly succeed and leave something positive behind in the idol industry, like a piece of history. So I want us to become a team that creates a lot of good synergy and has a positive influence," kimseongjun explains.

Being able to fill the stage with the full group, and having more personalities for fans to connect to are things they think help them stand out compared to other groups of smaller sizes today.

While "Pretty Boy Swag" was a collaboration with unevermet, "Yes We Are" was the unit’s official release to show fans what they were all about.

idntt 아이덴티티 'Yes We Are' Official MV

"Yes We Are" is about choosing fun over pressure. Instead of stressing about the future like adults always tell them to, the song leans into enjoying being young while it lasts.

As the second unit of the group, the yesweare members were able to see how unevermet members approached debut, and even how fans reacted to certain aspects of the group.

"We feel more motivated to keep practicing diligently, as we see the fans are anticipating something even greater than what they've seen so far. Hearing how much our fans have been looking forward to us has spurred us on, and we're working hard to meet those expectations," hanyejoon says.

The group’s five-song, self-titled EP is the start to their career, and the continuation of idntt’s long-term plan to become one of the industry’s largest groups.

While we don’t know the outcome just yet of the group’s final subunit, the yesweare members are looking forward to showing fans who they are with their debut album, and are excited for fans to continue on the journey with them.

idntt operates both as a full group and three subunits, whose lineup will rotate on an annual basis through a "transfer system," previously only seen in professional sport.

