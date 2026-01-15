TWICE celebrates 10 years of K-pop success with Seattle tour stop

One of the biggest names in K-pop returned to Washington this week for a two-night performance at Climate Pledge Arena.

The nine-member group last visited the region in 2023 with a stop at the Tacoma Dome, but to open 2026, TWICE brought their "THIS IS FOR" World Tour to the heart of Seattle.

TWICE, who debuted in 2015, recently released their fourth full-length album titled "THIS IS FOR," an album that debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart, marking the group’s seventh consecutive entry on the chart.

Featuring songs like "OPTIONS," "MARS," and member unit songs, "THIS IS FOR" continues the group’s rising trajectory with songs about women empowerment and confidence.

"What I like about TWICE is that their music is so positive and brings up the mood. Such cute songs," fan Kiara Williams says.

Despite the cold weather, fans turned up to the arena dressed in coordinated outfits based on music video costumes, inside jokes within the fandom, and the members’ signature styles.

The arena was lit up with the group’s light sticks and cellphone lights, and they had a live band as well, along with dancers to add even more excitement for fans to watch.

Some fans attended both nights of the Seattle stop. "I was part of the GA pit both days and it was so fun," said Dibyendu Mondal. "The members interacted with everyone on the floor. They were reading our banners, reacting to our posters, and above all having fun with us."

Member DAHYUN was suffering from an ankle injury which kept her from dancing, but even while seated on the edge of the stage, she was still able to connect with the members and fans around her.

The "THIS IS FOR" World Tour featured a 360-degree stage setup, a first for the group and many fans, giving everyone in the arena the chance to see the members close up.

TWICE performs at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena (Photo credit: @JYPETWICE on X)

Within the group’s 10-year career, they’ve released dozens of songs fans hoped to hear.

Fan favorites like "FANCY," "MOONLIGHT SUNRISE," and "CRY FOR ME," were performed, including an exciting addition of "TAKEDOWN" from the hit Netflix movie K-POP DEMON HUNTERS.

Members JEONGYEON, JIHYO, and CHAEYOUNG have their own version of the song featured in the movie and on the soundtrack.

"I’ve been to many other K-pop girl group concerts, but this one was by far the best," said six-year fan Audrey Henderson. "They truly are professionals in their field."

The "THIS IS FOR" tour isn’t just a tour, but a celebration of the achievements the members have made in their 10-year career.

Climate Pledge Arena was packed with over 31,000 fans over the two-day stop who traveled from all across the PNW and beyond.

"My favorite part of the experience was definitely the high level quality of the show and how it was so well planned and executed. The center stage was a masterclass in accessibility for everyone as well. It felt like the group was at the top of their game with their vocals and choreography. I left telling my friends how awesome the show was," Audrey adds.

As seasoned and respected veterans in the K-pop space, the members of TWICE were able to connect with fans from floor level to the top of the arena, and Seattle was just the second stop of their tour, continuing on to 20 more North American stops, followed by the European leg of tour.

For fans in attendance, the Seattle shows were a reminder that even a decade into their career, TWICE continues to raise the bar for the industry.

