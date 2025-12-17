RESCENE opens up about expectations, teamwork, and their latest album

After earning industry recognition and landing on the radar of fans, K-pop girl group RESCENE, who debuted in 2024, found themselves facing high expectations and an even bigger drive to let fans know who they are.

The five-member group debuted last year with their single album "RE:Scene," an album selling an impressive 34,000 copies in its first week, which was then followed by their first mini-album "SCENEDROME," which would land on the lists of Billboard, NME, and more as a favorite K-pop album of the year.

"We had our first fan concert in Seoul this year, and seeing the fans fill the venue made me feel so touched. The fans also did the fan chant and sang along to our songs so loudly to support us, that's when I felt that a big change was happening to us," member LIV tells FOX 13.

That big change took the rookie girl group into the limelight with some of the other trending groups of the year, but now, just like the meaning behind their name, they are looking to continue growing.

"Our group name is a combination of ‘RE - again’ and ‘SCENE,‘ and we and our company decided that our concept would be 'a group remembered as a fragrance.' We have a different scent concept for each album, and we want to be a team who is remembered for a long time, like a lingering scent, by maintaining our teamwork and harmony," explains MAY.

The group has already built an impressive resume, and their accolades so far are growing their confidence.

"There are much higher expectations for us now so there was a bit of pressure, but I think it actually made us more confident while preparing for our album. We felt certain that there are people who like our music, so we wanted to show even better sides of ourselves," says ZENA.

Their latest side they are showing fans is with their recent album, "lip bomb."

"This album has a unique concept. The title 'lip bomb' means that we will spread RESCENE's fragrance through the lips, and we worked hard to prepare for this album. And compared to our previous albums like 'Glow Up' or 'SCENEDROME,' which you liked, we focused more on scent, colors, and sensory images more, and tried to show new sides of ourselves," says MINAMI.

The group released dual title tracks, "Heart Drop" and "Bloom," two songs that show different sides of the group’s personality.

"Bloom" was released on the album’s release day, November 25, and member WONI says, "the song conveys how we will grow and spread out. Just like the title, the song expresses the moment we bloom beautifully."

In the three weeks since debut, the music video for "Bloom" has gained over 23 million views.

The group’s rapid rise in the industry is due to their hours of work and practice, hours they say has helped them bond.

"Ever since we were trainees we spent almost every day together, and I think we naturally got to know each other's roles. We draw out each other's strengths, and complement each other's weaknesses, and I can feel that our teamwork is getting stronger little by little," says MINAMI.

With "lip bomb," the group has shown fans another glimpse of who RESCENE is, and they are more excited than ever for what is to come, with big goals as well.

"We had our first fan concert recently in Seoul, and I'd love to perform in front of even more fans, and do a lot of different performances overseas as well," says WONI.

The global fans online have asked for a world tour, which is something they hope to do one day, and it is those fans that they say will help them get there.

"To REMINEs who always support RESCENE and always give us so much love, thank you so much. RESCENE will try harder to be an idol group that makes REMINE proud," MAY concluded.

