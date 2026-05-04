EVNNE returns with new sound, their most hands-on release yet

K-pop group EVNNE is back with another music release with their own unique flair, but now they are restructuring after contracts led to the loss of two group members. FOX 13 spoke with the group about their previous album, "LOVE ANECDOTE(S)," back in August 2025.

"After wrapping up promotions as seven members and preparing for a new start as five, we spent a lot of time thinking about how to show a stronger sense of identity as a team. We wanted to express our sincerity toward music even more, so we had many discussions and meetings…and I think that sincerity is really reflected in the album and our fans might be able to recognize that," leader KEITA tells FOX 13 Seattle.

The group’s last album release was in August of last year, and they were ready to get back to work in the studio, but this time with a heavier hand in the production process on their first single album, "Backtalk."

Full interview with EVNNE here.

"We've always had a strong desire to participate in lyric writing and the music production process, and since it's something we all genuinely enjoy, increasing our involvement for this album didn't feel like pressure, but was rather exciting. We spent a lot of time thinking about how to express what we truly want to say in a more honest way. Maybe that's why we were able to immerse ourselves even more in the process, and it is just so meaningful to be able to tell our own stories through our music," explains LEE JEONGHYEON.

"Backtalk" marks the group’s first release as an official group rather than a project group, as the members all competed on the show Boys Planet previously, and were brought together with a two-year limit, but now they are in it for the long run.

EVNNE (이븐) '뱉어 (Backtalk)' Official MV

The album signifies not just the group’s new beginning as an official group, but also the time for them to fully embrace themselves and the path that led them here.

"When we were working on this album, the main focus was to do something that only we can do. So we all thought a lot about what that could be. And what we realized was that no one else can tell our story except us, and that’s how we chose the theme of self-diss. We wanted to openly bring out the struggles we went through and our experiences, without holding back, and express them honestly through the music," PARK JIHOO says.

With MUN JUNGHYUN adding, "For this title track, a lot of EVNNE's history is actually embedded in it. Especially in the lyrics, we included some references to Boys Planet, so if ENNVEs look closely, they'll be able to recognize those moments right away. Given those pieces included in the song, I think that's a key point to focus on."

The new album brought a new sound for the group, one that was accompanied by even more difficult choreography, but just like their seniors in their company, VERIVERY, difficult choreography is no match for EVNNE.

"Starting from January until around March and April, we had lots of dance training. We took classes individually, as units, and as a full group, all to develop movements that would suit this genre. When we finally learned the choreography, I remember thinking, ‘I'm so glad we got the training. Otherwise, we wouldn't have been able to express ourselves fully.’ It was definitely challenging when learning," PARK HANBIN explains.

Photo courtesy to Jellyfish Entertainment

Photo courtesy of Jellyfish Entertainment

While "Backtalk" is the main track for their single album, they also have the song, "STAY," an electronic track unlike anything the group has done before.

The high-energy song was one the members say they enjoyed getting to write, and one they have a lot of fun performing on stage.

While the single album has only two tracks, it marks the new journey the members are starting as a five-member permanent group, and it has a message they think is important for fans to hear.

"For this album, rather than trying to portray a perfectly flawless version of ourselves, the message is more about accepting our imperfections and expressing them honestly. So we hope fans don't feel pressured to be perfect either, and instead embrace and love their imperfect selves too. That's something we hope you can feel from this album," says PARK JIHOO.

The members have evolved and grown before the eyes of fans since their time on Boys Planet, from trainees to fully realized artists.

"This is the first time the five of us wrote the title track lyrics entirely on our own, without help from outside lyricists. So we hope people can see that our songwriting abilities are strong and look forward to the stories we'll share in the future," concludes LEE JEONGHYEON

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