OMEGA X talks 'UNCAPPED' ahead of Seattle stop on US tour

Returning with their fourth mini-album "UNCAPPED," OMEGA X is bringing their growth, both personally and professionally, to the studio, showing fans a new and matured version of themselves. The album reflects not only how their sound has evolved, but also how their perspective as artists has changed since their debut.

"The message behind this album is really about letting go of heavy feelings and just enjoying ourselves. Looking back, I think we've put a lot of pressure on ourselves while trying to keep the team going and continue performing on stage. It got to the point where that pressure was often stressful, but with this album, we wanted to focus on enjoying the process itself while preparing for it," YECHAN tells FOX 13 Seattle.

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The group debuted in 2021 and included all members from former groups, giving them a second chance at their dream, and since then they’ve worked hard to show fans who they are as artists, both on and off the stage.

Aside from a unit debut, the group has had a hiatus since their last release in 2024, and they were looking forward to this release, and thank their fans for waiting for them.

One of the ways the members chose to reconnect with fans was by inviting them into the creative process. OMEGA X let fans help select the album's title track and even vote on the unit lineups.

"Even though our mindset going into this album was to let go, feel more free, and not put too much pressure on ourselves, we still worked incredibly hard to make the album the best it could be. We wanted that sense of comfort and naturalness to come through in the music, so we put a lot of effort into every part of the process and held ourselves to a very high standard," says JAEHAN.

"We talked a lot about bringing back some of the signature elements from our debut. Songs like ‘VAMOS’ and ‘LOVE ME LIKE’ have those really catchy, memorable riffs, and we thought it would be great to incorporate that kind of sound into this album as well. We felt that those riffs are part of OMEGA X's identity, and that mood they create is something our group pulls off really well," JAEHAN adds.

The group let fans have a hand in the creative process, but they themselves had an even bigger role in writing and producing the album as well.

"Of course, the melody and lyrics are important, but for me, the most important thing is the overall mood of the song. No matter how great the melody or lyrics are, if they don't blend naturally with the track, or if the song doesn't make you picture a certain moment or feel a particular emotion…so whenever I'm writing music or sharing our songs with listeners, I care about the mood the most," XEN explains.

Across its five tracks, UNCAPPED showcases a wide range of styles and emotions, allowing each song to highlight a different side of OMEGA X.

"We intentionally structured the album so that, from ‘Day Zero’ to ‘UNCAPPED,’ ‘Close to me,’ ‘Cork,’ and ‘Life Detox,’ listeners can experience a wide range of different moods and sides of our music. As for the choreography, we also wanted to bring back the kind of powerful performances we've always been known for, because we felt that was something our fans had really been wanting to see again and kept that in mind while preparing," JEHYUN says.

Although promotions for UNCAPPED have wrapped up, the members say the comeback is only the beginning.

Following a fan event in Japan, it was announced the members would be going on a U.S. tour, and making a stop right here in Seattle on September 18 at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, the final stop on their "NO LIMIT" tour.

"We're so happy to be back with UNCAPPED and to have the opportunity to do interviews like this and reconnect with all of you. We'll be traveling around the world to meet you in person, so we hope you'll continue to give us lots of love and support. We'll keep working hard and doing our best to grow as artists so we can share positive energy with all of you and be even more loved. We'll become an even better version of OMEGA X and repay you with more love in the future," HWICHAN concludes.

Tickets for the OMEGA X "NO LIMIT" tour are now available online.

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