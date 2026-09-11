VERIVERY reflects on 8 years of growth, finding their voice with ‘CONFETTI’

Eight years into their career, VERIVERY has given fans music that has crossed genres, and their latest mini-album, "CONFETTI," is showing that even after all of these years, they are still able to show different sides of their music and themselves.

"CONFETTI," the group’s eighth mini-album, released on September 7, and the members tell FOX 13 Seattle that it was more difficult to produce this album compared to previous releases.

What they're saying:

"In the past, we would communicate closely with our company, and there was usually a clear direction they wanted us to follow. But as we've gained more experience over the years, I think we've reached a point where we really have to think deeply about what we want to do and what kind of story we want to tell. Because of that, this album was definitely a more challenging process for us," DONGHEON says.

That increased creative freedom became especially important as the members developed the concept behind the album.

Rather than focusing solely on the biggest moments in life, the five-track album found its inspiration in the pieces of happiness that easily get lost in the repetition of everyday life.

"Since the album is titled ‘CONFETTI,’ we really wanted to make an album that people could enjoy together with us. A lot of the B-sides have those fun elements. We also have our concerts coming up, so if you hear these songs at one of our shows, I think you'll really be able to enjoy that energy together with us," GYEHYEON adds.

Over the years, VERIVERY has continued to build their own identity through storytelling and musical experimentation. "CONFETTI" represents another step in that evolution, with the members taking a more active role in shaping not only how the album sounds, but also the message they want to share with fans.

VERIVERY reflects on music journey

"With this album, I really felt our growth in how much more of our own input was incorporated into the final product. Seeing the company listen to our ideas and recognize that the direction we were suggesting made sense also made me realize how much the members and VERIVERY as a team have grown," says YEONHO.

"Don’t Panic!" leads the album as its title track and the music video has gained over six million views since release.

The group says there many candidates for the top spot on the album, but the song stood out when it came to relaying the meaning behind the album.

KANGMIN explains, "We really wanted to tell people that you don't have to be perfect, and your day doesn't have to be perfect either. Sometimes, you can simply enjoy the day for what it is. That was a message we really wanted to share, and that's why we chose this song."

"CONFETTI" also gives fans something VERIVERY has never done before: unit activities.

The album includes two unit tracks, "Touch," performed by the Y2K unit featuring YONGSEUNG and KANGMIN, and "EYE CONTACT," performed by DONGHEON, YEONHO and GYEHEON, also known as the DYG unit.

Splitting into smaller combinations gave the members an opportunity to explore different musical styles and show sides of their personalities that may not always come through when performing as a full group.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ VERIVERY

With five new tracks added to VERIVERY's growing discography, "CONFETTI" represents more than another comeback for the group.

Eight years into their career, the members say the album reflects how much they've grown, not only as artists, but as a team capable of taking their own ideas and turning them into music for their fans.

"I hope our fans around the world can spend each day as if it were a special day with no tomorrow," DONGHEON says.

While some people use music as an escape, the artists themselves hope "CONFETTI" can be that escape for their own fans.

"I think there are a lot of people who feel tired of the repetition of everyday life. Through our music, I hope those ordinary things can suddenly look a little different. Maybe something suddenly feels more peaceful, or something puts you in a better mood. I hope our music can create little magical moments like that for people," YONGSEUNG adds.

Eight years into their career, VERIVERY’s growing creative control shows that their story is far from over, and we can expect to see even more sides of them in the future.

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