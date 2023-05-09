Paraplegic man asks for help after his wheelchair was stolen from his car in Belfair

A man is asking the public for help after his wheelchair was stolen from the Belfair area last week.

Charles Maier says his car was stolen from his residence in the Larson Lake area. Police recovered the vehicle, but his wheelchair that was inside the car has not been found.

Maier, a 54-year-old paraplegic, is in the hospital recovering from a severe bone infection, and he says he won't be able to leave the hospital until he gets his wheelchair. He says he is thankful for all the people who heard his story and stepped up to help.

"They’re really being proactive to help me recover this chair," said Maier. "People are looking on Facebook Marketplace and OfferUp and places where a lot of stolen stuff is sold."

Maier says other personal belongings like his debit card, driver's license ahd his school laptop were also stolen.

He says it is difficult to ask for help, but he severely needs it. A GoFund me with a goal of $8,000 has been set up.

Maier said the spokes on his wheelchair have been changed to red recently.

Anyone who sees or know where his wheelchair is, is asked to call 911.