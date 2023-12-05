Parkland double shooting under investigation, suspect allegedly fires back at police

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:56 AM PST until TUE 6:14 PM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:04 AM PST until WED 1:33 AM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 3:46 PM PST until THU 12:46 AM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:12 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
until WED 2:55 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 3:45 PM PST until THU 11:21 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 3:17 PM PST until THU 6:34 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until WED 5:55 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until WED 12:34 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:16 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:45 PM PST until THU 6:51 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:34 AM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 3:55 PM PST until THU 7:34 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 3:59 PM PST until THU 5:38 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 9:14 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until THU 2:37 AM PST, Lewis County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 8:53 AM PST until WED 7:24 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until WED 6:07 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 9:56 AM PST until THU 12:18 PM PST, King County
Flood Warning
from MON 11:12 PM PST until TUE 5:45 PM PST, Jefferson County
River Flood Warning
until WED 9:53 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:24 PM PST until FRI 9:50 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:35 PM PST, Clallam County
Beach Hazard Statement
until THU 4:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Flood Watch
until WED 4:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 PM PST, Pend Oreille County, Spokane County, Stevens County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 7:28 AM PST until TUE 1:30 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Pierce County, Snohomish County, Thurston County
Flood Advisory
from MON 2:58 PM PST until THU 1:00 AM PST, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 AM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 PM PST, Chelan County

Parkland double shooting under investigation, suspect allegedly fires back at police

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 13 Seattle

PARKLAND, Wash. - Police are investigating after two people were shot inside a home in Parkland on Tuesday. Authorities say a suspect shot back at them. 

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 9700 block of S Croft St.

The PCSO says a man and a woman were shot inside a residence while Tacoma Police were recovering a stolen vehicle. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, shot back at deputies and officers.

Authorities say this is an active scene, and they are urging the public to stay out of the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.