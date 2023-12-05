Parkland double shooting under investigation, suspect allegedly fires back at police

Police are investigating after two people were shot inside a home in Parkland on Tuesday. Authorities say a suspect shot back at them.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 9700 block of S Croft St.

The PCSO says a man and a woman were shot inside a residence while Tacoma Police were recovering a stolen vehicle. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, shot back at deputies and officers.

Authorities say this is an active scene, and they are urging the public to stay out of the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.