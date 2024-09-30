Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Spanaway

Troopers are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Spanaway on Monday morning.

The collision happened at about 4:30 a.m. on State Route 7 near 208th.

According to Washington State Patrol trooper John Datillo, the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing while crossing the road.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said the crash had blocked the northbound lanes, and traffic was getting by in the center turn lane.

Troopers told FOX 13 Seattle that there is no crime involved in the crash.

The events before the crash are still not known and the investigation remains ongoing.

