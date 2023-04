Troopers are investigating after a pedestrian died in a crash on I-5 in Fife early Monday morning.

The crash happened at about 2:40 a.m. in the southbound lanes near 54th Avenue East.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Robert Reyer said the pedestrian was hit by several cars and died at the scene.

It's unknown why the person was on the roadway.

Traffic will be diverted to 54th Avenue East off of I-5.

The investigation remains ongoing.