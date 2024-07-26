Seafair removes drill team from lineup citing safety concerns

After Seafair organizers pulled their participation due to safety concerns following a gun flashing incident at the Chinatown Parade, nearly 2,000 people have signed a petition calling for the Dolls and Gents Drill Team to be reinstated at the 2024 Torchlight Parade.

"After close discussions with the Seattle Police Department (SPD) and other agencies, Seafair has decided to take precautionary measures to ensure the safety of all attendees," organizers with Seafair said in a Friday post to Facebook.

They continued, saying it is best to air on the side of caution until the investigation into the Chinatown Parade incident is complete.

"We want to emphasize that the youth involved in the Dolls and Gents program has done nothing wrong. Unfortunately, due to the reckless decisions of others, the team is being impacted."

In response, the Dolls and Gents included messages to local agencies, reading, in part:

To Seafair: "We are asking to be returned to the Seafair Torchlight Parade roster. Our youth have been working very hard for this opportunity, and they should not be made to suffer for the actions of others."

To SPD: "We ask you to support Black parents and Black young people by helping to create safe spaces for them to thrive. Please work with Seafair to create a shared sense safety plan where Black parents, families, and youth can participate in this year's event."

