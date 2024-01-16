Pierce Co. deputies investigating reports of person chasing kids in Bethel School District

Deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department are investigating multiple instances of a person chasing students in the Bethel School District near their schools.

On Tuesday morning around 6:30 a.m., a 13-year-old student at Liberty Middle School was walking back home after he realized there was a two-hour delay. While the student was walking home, he noticed a person in a black hoodie was in his path, so he took the long way home. When he did that, he turned around and saw the person in the black hoodie was following him and was walking fast to catch up with him. When the student started to run, so did the man in the hoodie behind him.

Thankfully, the student was able to get home safely. He said the man who chased him didn't say anything to him.

Just five days before Tuesday's incident, a 14-year-old girl was walking to Bethel High School around 6:20 a.m. when a man jumped out of the bushes and tried to grab her around the waist. The man never said anything and the girl was unharmed.

A day before that, on Jan. 10, a 13-year-old boy was walking to Spanaway Middle School when he noticed a person dressed in all black following him. The student started running to the school and the person was running after him. When he got in sight of the school and staff, the suspect stopped and turned around and walked away.

In one incident, the suspect is described as 5'10" tall with a slim build. In another case, he is said to be 6six feet tall with a "bulky" build. In all three incidents, the suspect is wearing dark clothing. Each incident seems to be similar, but deputies cannot yet confirm if they are related.

Deputies say call 911 if you see someone approaching you that feels suspicious.