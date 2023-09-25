Pierce County detectives believe vehicle may have intentionally struck cyclist in deadly hit-and-run

article

Detectives are seeking surveillance video of a hit-and-run collision that killed a cyclist Monday morning near Parkland.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, a 911 caller reported a crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist on Waller Rd. E. just south of SR 512.

When deputies arrived they found the victim on the side of the road. The cyclist died.

Now investigators are trying to track down the vehicle involved in the crash.

"If you live or work on Waller Rd E, between 128th St E and 72nd St, or on 112th St E, between Vickery Ave E and Golden Given Rd E, please review and submit any video footage of passing vehicles between 7:30 a.m. and 8:10 a.m," deputies wrote in a news release. "We are also interested in dash camera video. Unfortunately, we do not have a detailed description of the suspect’s vehicle to help narrow down your search."

Videos can be uploaded here and sent directly to investigators.

(Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

If you'd like to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS. You may be eligible for a cash reward.