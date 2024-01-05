Plane window blows out mid-flight, makes emergency landing in Portland

article

An Alaska Airlines flight from Portland to Ontario, California had to make an emergency landing back in Portland after a window on the plane blew out mid-flight, according to KPTV FOX 12 in Oregon.

The flight departed Portland at 4:40 p.m. on Friday and was back making a landing at the Portland International Airport around 5:30 p.m.

There were 174 passengers and six crew members aboard the plane.

A passenger told KPTV that the extreme and rapid depressurization in the cabin caused a child's shirt to be ripped off. Another passenger told KPTV that a child had to be held in his seat by his mother, and some people had their phones and other loose belongings sucked out of the plane.

It wasn't immediately clear if there were any injuries.

It's also unclear what caused the window to tear off.

Alaska Airlines posted on X (formerly Twitter) that they were "aware of an incident" and would release more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story.

