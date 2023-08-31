Police: 4 teens shoot at each other outside Des Moines elementary school, 2 try to carjack woman

Des Moines police are looking for four teens who fired shots at each other outside an elementary school-- two of those teens later tried to carjack a woman.

Police said two sets of teen boys were shooting at each other in a field at North Hill Elementary school on Thursday. Shell casings were found on school grounds.

All four teens ran off, two going north and two going south of the school.

Two suspects tried to carjack a woman who just arrived home, but were unsuccessful. It's unclear which group tried to carjack the woman.

Officers are still getting information and actively searching for the four teens.

It's unclear what led up to the shots fired.

School is not yet in session.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.