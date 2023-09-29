Police arrest 5, recover stolen Kias and Hyundais at Bellevue apartment complex

Police arrested five people and recovered four stolen cars at a Bellevue apartment complex parking early Friday morning.

Before 3 a.m.,, Bellevue and Kirkland officers responded to report of several people attempting to steal cars in the parking lot at the Hampton Greens Apartment complex on 148th Avenue Northeast.

When police arrived, two stolen Kias were found abandoned and left running in the parking lot.

Detectives said shortly after, officers located and tried to contact the suspects, who were driving through the parking lot in two different Hyundai cars.

Investigators said the suspects drove away, and one of them rammed into a Kirkland officer's unoccupied patrol car during their escape.

After a short chase on foot, officers arrested a 17-year-old and a 20-year-old in the car who rammed the officer's car, were arrested.

Three teens, ages 13, 15 and 16, in the other car were arrested after a brief foot chase.

According to police, two of the teens had been reported as runaway juveniles.

All four cars involved have been recovered but police said two additional suspects ran away from the scene. Investigators are working to identify them.

Bellevue police are urging Kia and Hyundai car owners to use a steering wheel lock or alarm to prevent thefts.