Police bust prolific Bellevue drug dealer who lived right next to middle school

A prolific Bellevue drug dealer that lived right next to a middle school was arrested last week following a months-long investigation.

Bellevue Police say the suspect, identified as 53-year-old Karl J. Drexinger, sold a wide variety of narcotics and will face charges for possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

The investigation began after police received multiple complaints about suspicious activities around Drexinger's motorhome. Police say multiple people came in and out of Drexinger's residence, and after a thorough investigation, detectives confirmed that Drexinger was indeed selling drugs.

BPD says he sold fentanyl, cocaine, and meth at his home, which was within 1,000 feet of Highland Middle School.

Drexinger was arrested last Wednesday, and police recovered various narcotics and drug paraphernalia valued at around $20,000.

"This arrest is a significant step in our ongoing efforts to combat drug-related crimes that negatively affect our community. We remain committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of Bellevue residents," said Bellevue Police Chief Wendell Shirley.