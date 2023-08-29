Police: Driver dead, 2 others teens hurt after armed carjacking in Black Diamond

One person was killed and two other teenagers were critically injured after a carjacking and single-car crash Monday night in Black Diamond.

At about 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to SE 288th and 288th Avenue SE in Maple Valley after someone reported that he was rear-ended by a car, and someone from the other car got out with a gun and carjacked him. No shots were fired.

Black Diamond police were heading to assist the King County Sheriff's Office with the investigation when they saw a car going fast in the opposite direction on SE 296th St. Police said the officer turned around but the suspect vehicle was no longer in sight.

A short time later, a Black Diamond officer went back toward where the car was last seen and found the car, a silver Hyundai, had crashed into a tree.

The driver was taken to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center where police said that person died. Two others inside the vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries and were also taken to Harborview.

The identities of the suspects have not been released, but they are believed to be teenagers, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.