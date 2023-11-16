Police investigate armed robbery in Federal Way

Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened in Federal Way Thursday morning, and they believe the suspects may be connected to a series of overnight robberies across King County.

According to the Federal Way Police Department (FWPD), officers responded to an armed robbery at the Mobile gas station near the corner of Military Rd. S and Peasley Canyon Rd. S at around 1:30 a.m.

Authorities say five suspects were involved, one was armed with a handgun. They fled the scene in two separate stolen cars.

The FWPD says one of the stolen cars was found abandoned by police in Renton. The car was recovered and is now being processed for fingerprints.

According to the FWPD, it is believed that the same suspects were involved in multiple armed robberies throughout King County overnight.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.